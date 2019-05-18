Bosnian parliament speaker pushes for closer ties with Iran

TEHRAN – Borjana Kristo, Bosnia-Herzegovina’s House of Representatives speaker, has underlined the importance of friendly relations with Iran and called for a boost in mutual cooperation in all fields.

Kristo made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian ambassador to Sarajevo Mahmoud Heydari, IRNA reported.

She voiced hope that bilateral ties will expand with the formation of a new government in her country and establishment of parliamentary commissions.

Heydari, for his part, congratulated the election of Kristo as house speaker and presented a report on the situation of bilateral relations.

He also stressed the need for promoting parliamentary cooperation.

Commenting on Iran’s stance on the nuclear deal and the recent developments in the Persian Gulf and Middle East, he said that the Iranian nation has always abided by its commitments and responsibilities and will never surrender to threats and bullying.

