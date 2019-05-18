MP: U.S. left JCPOA because it didn’t receive economic benefits

TEHRAN – A top Iranian lawmaker says the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord was due to the fact that the U.S. didn’t receive any economic benefits from the deal, Mer reported on Saturday.

“The U.S. signed a contract which benefited the Europeans but did not bring any economic benefits to the Americans,” said Amirhossein Ghazizadeh, a member of the parliament’s presiding board.

The MP also said Iran was ready to work with General Motors instead of Renault and Peugeot, or allow American oil companies to enter Iran’s oil fields.

Ghazizadeh argued that the Americans themselves were responsible for not receiving the benefits because of the sanctions they imposed on the Islamic Republic.

“Over the past 10 years, the U.S. has been putting pressure on Iran while different European countries benefited from Iran’s economy,” he maintained.

Ghazizadeh referred to the U.S. efforts to start negotiations with Iran by passing phone number, saying holding talks with Iran is “in Trump’s interests for the future presidential election which is tied to Iran.”

“America doesn’t know what it actually wants and how to achieve it,” he stated.

Ghazizadeh went on to say that “The window of negotiation with those who have broken their international commitments is closed.”

To negotiate with Iran, he continued, the U.S. government needs to first return to the JCPOA (the official name for the multilateral nuclear deal) and honor its international obligations.

“Then they can claim for a new round of talks,” he added.

He also stressed that Iran is not seeking a war with the U.S. but is fully ready to defend itself and inflict heavy losses to its enemies.

MH/PA