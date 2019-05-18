Iran approves plan to facilitate production

TEHRAN - The Supreme Council of Economic Coordination convened on Saturday during which a plan to facilitate production process and removing obstacles to it were approved.

The session was headed by President Hassan Rouhani and attended by Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani and Ebrahim Raeisi, the Judiciary chief.

It was also decided to facilitate repayment of debts by production enterprises in order to prevent their closure.

Communications and Information Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi presented a report on production program and supplying communications needs of the country, based on which decisions were made by the council.

