Yahya Golmohammadi extends contract with Padideh

TEHRAN – Yahya Golmohammad, who had accepted to lead Iran U23 football team, changed his mind and extended his contract with Padideh.

Mehdi Taj, the president of the Football Federation of Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), had announced that Golmohammadi will replace Zlatko Kranjcar in Iran’s Olympic football team.

Golmohammadi made history this season, sending Padideh to the 2020 AFC Champions League for the first time.

Golmohammadi also confirmed that he has reached an agreement with Iran football federation to take charge of Iran U23 football team.

Hours later, Golmohammadi extended his contract with Padideh for two more years.

Under guidance of Croatian coach Kranjcar, Iran booked a place at the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020 Final in late March.

The 2020 AFC U23 Championship will be held in Thailand from Jan. 8 to 26.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan as the AFC representatives.

Iran, a powerhouse of the Asian football, have not been in the Olympics since the 1976 games in Munich.