Community Iftar at Tehran’s Imam Hossein (AS) square 

Every day since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan (May 7) Iftar meal is being served to the public at Tehran’s Imam Hossein (AS) square.

People gather around the square before sunset every day and recite verses of the holy Quran before the call to prayer.

Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast. Muslims break their fast at the time of the call to prayer for the evening prayer.

