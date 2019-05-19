RIPI to produce a wide range of downstream catalysts

TEHRAN- Iran’s Research Institute of Petroleum Industry (RIPI) has it on the agenda to produce various types of catalysts used in the oil industry’s downstream operations, Shana reported quoting an official with the institute.

According to Mash’al Weekly, Akbar Zamanian, head of RIPI’s downstream faculty, said the catalysts could be used for a wide range of downstream activities.

“The produced catalysts could also ensure profitability for the country and the companies that use them in their operations,” he added.

He said Iran’s oil industry was capable of localizing production of many oil industry items and parts as well as catalysts.

Earlier in May, RIPI signed a deal with Sabalan Petrochemical Plant for buying catalysts produced by RIPI.

EF/MA

