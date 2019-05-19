Canadian center to review movies by Iranian director Masud Kimiai

TEHRAN – The Parya Trillium Foundation in the Canadian city of Toronto plans to review films by veteran Iranian filmmaker Masud Kimiai during a meeting on May 25.

Producer Mohammad-Mehdi Dadgu, critic Hossein Moazzezinia and documentarian Aref Mohammadi are scheduled to deliver speeches at the meeting, which is organized by the New Wave Artistic Group, a Canada-based Iranian organization.

“The Last Champion”, a documentary on Kimiai by Iranian critic Javad Tusi, will also go on screen during the meeting.

Kimiai has started filmmaking by “Come Stranger” in 1968. His second film “Qeisar” produced in 1969 became very popular among critics and audiences.

His credits also include “Reza, the Motorcyclist”, “Dash Akol”, “The Soil” and “The Deer”.

Photo: A poster for a meeting the Parya Trillium Foundation plans to organize in Toronto, Canada on May 25 to review Iranian director Masud Kimiai’s films.

