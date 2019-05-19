Iran’s Ahmadi takes silver at World Taekwondo Championships

TEHRAN – Soroush Ahmadi from Iran claimed a silver medal at the World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester, England on Sunday.

Ahmadi lost to his Chinese rival Zhao Shuai 27-7 in the final match of the men’s −63kg.

Iranian representatives Mahla Momenzadeh and Armin Hadipour Seighalani had already won one silver and one bronze in the competition.

Momenzadeh lost to title-holder Sim Jae-young from South Korea 11-6 in the women's −46kg final match.

Hadipour also won a bronze medal at the men's −54kg after losing to Russia's Georgy Popov 14-4 in semifinals.

Around 975 athletes from 150 countries and one refugee team under World Taekwondo’s flag competed in 16 weight categories (eight men, eight women) over five action-packed days at the Manchester Arena.