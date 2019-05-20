Iranian artists top at Mexico’s International Image Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian artists Sahar Jafari and Bahram Gharavi won awards at the 9th edition of the International Image Festival – FINI, which was held in Pachuca, Mexico from May 2 to 10.

Jafari won first prize in the Professional Alternative Techniques Section for her work “The Qajar Superman”, while Gharavi received first prize in the Professional Poster Section.

Organized by the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo, the festival was held on the theme of populism in four categories of photography, alternative techniques, poster and documentary film in two sections of professional and student works.

Photo: Iranian artist Bahram Gharavi’s poster (C) won first prize at the International Image Festival – FINI in Pachuca, Mexico.

ABU/MMS/YAW