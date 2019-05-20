Civil defense chief says U.S. policy is not to enter war with Iran 

TEHRAN – The head of Iran’s Civil Defense Organization believes it is not the policy of the United States to enter a war with Iran.

“This is because by entering that stage, the White House will lose the chance to influence Iran’s society and economy through social networks,” Qolamreza Jalali said on Monday.

“The Americans believe that pressure is being pursued through social networks and the country’s public spaces,” he said. “They are trying to present a visage of war and concentrate on economic pressure to leave their desired negative impact on the country.”

On April 27, Jalali said conducting practices and maneuvers to promote the preparedness of the country to deal with threats in special circumstances is a priority for his organization in the current year, which started on March 21, 2019.

He further added that his organization had conducted as many as 60 maneuvers in banking, transportation and other fields last year.

SP/PA