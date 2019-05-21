Tehran traffic police cooperates with GPS navigation software providers

TEHRAN -- Tehran traffic police has signed an agreement with two Iranian GPS navigation software providers, ISNA reported on Sunday.

The agreement aims to facilitate traffic flow as well as inform citizens of implementing different traffic plans in the city.

Representatives of Balad and Neshan software providers signed the agreement with Tehran traffic police chief Mohammadreza Mehmandar.

Tehran traffic police plans to use domestic capacities in the field of IT through the use of Iranian applications, Mehmandar explained.

Over 20 million trips are made in Tehran per day, he said, adding that the trips will be facilitated with the help of IT and Information Technology Services (ITS).

“We should support young entrepreneurs who develop Iranian navigation apps and there should be a connection between navigation software providers and police,” he said.

In this way, the applications can be updated more precisely and police can inform people of traffic laws and plans in a shortest possible time, he concluded.

SB/MG