Hillary Clinton suggests talks with Iran

TEHRAN – Former U.S. state secretary and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has suggested that the U.S. should engage in diplomacy with Iran instead of threats of force, which U.S. President Donald Trump likes to resort to.



“You know Winston Churchill famously said in his typical quotable fashion: ‘jaw, jaw, the jaw is always better than war, war, war,’” Clinton said at a memorial service for Democratic Representative Ellen Tauscher, who died in April, Fox News reported Tuesday.

“That is what we did with the Iran negotiations — put a lid on Iran’s nuclear program,” Clinton said in an apparent reference to her diplomatic efforts during the Obama administration. “That is what we should still be doing.”

While Clinton’s speech did not mention Trump in person, the 45th U.S. president has repeatedly threatened Tehran with an escalation of force, promising “the official end of Iran” in case of military conflict. Recent reports suggest the U.S. is building up its military presence in Iraq, despite Trump saying he’s not looking for a war with the Islamic Republic.

“If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!” he tweeted on Sunday.

In respond, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif chastised the U.S. president for his genocidal taunts.

“Goaded by #B_Team, @realdonaldTrump hopes to achieve what Alexander, Genghis & other aggressors failed to do. Iranians have stood tall for millennia while aggressors all gone. #EconomicTerrorism & genocidal taunts won’t “end Iran”. #NeverThreatenAnIranian. Try respect—it works!” Zarif tweeted on May 20.

The B-Team, a term coined by Zarif, includes Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton, Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel (known as bibi), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ).

On Monday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced its decision to quadruple its uranium enrichment production but noted that it will remain below the margin set by the 2015 nuclear deal.

Back in 2018, Clinton criticized Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw from the nuclear deal, warning that such a step will be a blow to U.S. credibility on the international stage.

“As Secretary of State, I helped negotiate the crippling international sanctions that brought Iran to the table. It would be much harder a second time, now that our credibility is shot,” she tweeted in May 2018.

Despite unilateral withdrawal by the U.S., Iran continues to adhere to the multilateral deal, signed by the U.S., EU, UK, France, Germany, Russia and China. All parties (except the U.S.) pledged their intention to uphold the deal as well.

Clinton was the Democratic nominee during 2016 presidential race but lost after Trump’s poll-defying victory. The former first lady, senator and secretary of state, Clinton has remained mostly below the political radar since. She announced she will not run for president in the 2020 race.

