Animated movie to unfold tragedy of Sardasht chemical attack

TEHRAN – Iranian director Pejman Alipur is making an animated movie that is about Iraq’s chemical attack on the Iranian town of Sardasht in 1987.

The short movie titled “Where Do the Winds Die?” is being produced at the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC).

“It’s a symbolic and formalistic animation,” Alipur said in a press release published by the DEFC on Wednesday.

“The film has a poetic look at the daily life in Sardasht three month before the chemical attack, the moment when the attack happened and years after the tragedy,” he added.

“Filmmakers have demonstrated little regard for the chemical attack on Sardasht and they have mostly focused on the Halabja 1988 chemical attack, therefore I have always been looking for an idea about the issue to turn it into a film,” Alipur stated.

He said that the movie will be completed in October.

Iraq bombarded Sardasht in West Azerbaijan Province with chemical weapons on June 28, 1987, killing over 1,000 and injuring over 8,000 civilians, many of whom were permanently disabled.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Pejman Alipur’s animated film “Where Do the Winds Die?” about Iraq’s chemical attack on the Iranian town of Sardasht in 1987.

MMS/YAW