Yemeni drone attack targets jet hangars at Saudi airport

TEHRAN- Yemeni armed forces have launched another retaliatory drone strike against an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Najran region, this time targeting hangars housing the regime’s warplanes.

Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported the counter-strike on Wednesday morning, without giving details about possible casualties or material damage.

A day earlier, the network said Yemeni forces, led by the Houthi Ansarullah movement, had launched a counterattack on an arms depot inside the same airport, using a Qasef-2K combat drone. The strike caused a fire at the airport.

In mid-May, the Yemeni army launched drone raids on a major oil pipeline deep inside the Saudi kingdom in retaliation for the regime’s war crimes against Yemen, forcing state crude giant Aramco to temporarily stop pumping oil on the pipeline.

The Ansarullah movement warned on Sunday that those strikes were the start of operations against 300 vital targets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — a key member of the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen — as well as positions inside Yemen, where the foreign aggressors and their allied Yemeni militants hold bases.

According to Press TV, the Houthis took over control of Yemen’s affairs in 2014 amid a political turmoil, which saw the country’s former Saudi-backed officials flee to Riyadh after refusing to continue political talks with the movement.

Saudi Arabia then led many of its regional allies into an all-out invasion of the Arab world’s most impoverished nation to restore its favorite government.

Some reports put the number of fatalities from the war at tens of thousands. The country has turned into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, and is teetering on the edge of a nationwide famine.