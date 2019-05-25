Issuance of industrial unit establishment permits rises 16% in a year

TEHRAN- Issuance of permits for setting up industrial units in Iran increased 16 percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019), IRNA reported citing the data released by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade.

As reported, most of the issued permits were related to the food industries and Semnan, Qom and Khorasan Razavi were the provinces receiving the highest number of the permits.

