All must stand against those who seek war, Nouri al-Maliki says

TEHRAN - Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki said on Saturday that all should help reduce the tension between the United States and Iran and also stand against those who seek to start a war in the region.

“The Iranian officials have announced that they do not seek war. So, all should stand against causing tension. It is not acceptable to be neutral. All should stand against the side which seeks to wage a war. The international community should adopt a serious stance on tension in the region,” ISNA quoted Maliki as saying in a meeting with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi.

He expressed hope that Baghdad’s efforts would help reduce tension between Tehran and Washington.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry tweeted on Friday that Muscat is trying “with other parties” to reduce tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Tension has been rising between Iran and the U.S. since Washington announced last month that it will punish any country that buys oil from Iran and the Pentagon sent the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Persian Gulf and made military threats against Iran.

NA/PA