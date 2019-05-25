TEHRAN- The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah calls for a huge participation in Al-Quds Day next Friday.

Speaking on the Resistance and Liberation Day Nasrallah said "this year, participating in Al-Quds Day is very important because the Palestinian cause is facing the biggest conspiracy ever."

"There is an overwhelming Palestinian rejection and a firm stance on boycotting the US economic conference to be held in Bahrain. We hail the position of the Bahraini scholars, people and political forces that expressed their rejection that Manama is the land that embraces the first step of the deal of the century" he added.

Nasrallah also said "the statement of the Lebanese President and the army’s leadership on the adherence to the liberation of the Shabaa farms was strong. What happened on May 25, 2000 had very important consequences. We support the state and stand with it regarding the demarcation of borders and adherence to all rights in land and water. We thank all those who offered sacrifices until the liberation was achieved".

'“Israel and the U.S. recognize Lebanon’s power and are plotting to get rid of it. Lebanon is no longer seen as weak but as strong. The conflicts in the Persian Gulf as well as the threats facing Iran are related to the Deal of the Century" Nasrallah said.