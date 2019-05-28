Larijani retains post as Majlis speaker, new vice speaker elected  

TEHRAN – The members of the Majlis (parliament) on Sunday voted to choose their favorites each to the presiding board, which includes parliament speaker, two of his deputies and secretaries.

Based on the results, Ali Larijani succeeded to remain in his post as parliament speaker for another and last year of the incumbent parliament.

Larijani received 155 votes while his rival Mohammad Reza Aref, the leader pro-reform Hope faction in parliament, won the votes of 105 MPs.

Massoud Pezeshkian, a senior reformist lawmaker, was also reelected as the first vice-speaker and Abdolreza Mesri, a principlist, as the second vice-speaker.

Ali Motahari, who had served as the second deputy speaker for the last three years, failed to secure a place in the presidium.

Larijani has been the parliament speaker since 2008 when he first competed for the post with Gholam-Ali Hadad Adel.



SP/PA

