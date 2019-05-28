Tehran cartoon exhibition to mark Quds Day

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art will be hosting a cartoon exhibition to mark International Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Over 70 cartoons by artists from 25 countries, including Brazil, Italy, Morocco and Russia, will go on display at the exhibit, which will open today at 4 pm.

The museum will organize the showcase in collaboration with the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense Visual Arts Association.

The exhibition will run until June 3 at the museum, which can be found at Mozaffar St., Bozorgmehr St.

International Quds Day was initiated in 1979 by the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khomeini, to express solidarity with Palestinians who have been under the Zionist regime’s occupation for seven decades.

Photo: A poster for a cartoon exhibition on International Quds Day at Tehran’s Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art.

