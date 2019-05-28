Iran House of Music raises objection to new law on concert box office 

TEHRAN – The Iran House of Music has opposed the recent legislation that allows the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance to take a 10-percent share of the proceeds of concerts in big cities to transfer into the state treasury.

In an open letter published on Tuesday, Iran House of Music managing director Hamidreza Nurbakhsh asked Culture Minister Seyyed Abbas Salehi to overturn the law, which was passed by the Majlis (Iranian Parliament) in February.

He said that the law will lead to irreparable damage to the music industry of the country.

The Iran House of Music has also asked the MPs, especially members of the Majlis Cultural Commission, to attend a meeting due to be held by the institution and a number of publishers and musicians in the near future to discuss the issue.

Photo: A sign for the Iran House of Music.

