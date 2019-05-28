Owj welcomes Quds Day with banner opposing U.S. military presence in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN – The Owj Arts and Media Organization, a Tehran-based institution producing revolutionary works in art and cinema, has welcomed International Quds Day by draping a huge banner in Tehran’s Vali-e Asr Square that opposes the U.S. military presence in the Persian Gulf.

The banner is mounted on a tall building on the northwestern side of the square to commemorate International Quds Day, which will fall on Friday, the organization announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The banner bearing a verse from the Holy Quran reading “We drowned them all” depicts a number destroyed U.S. and Israeli carriers sinking in a raging sea of a Palestinian keffiyeh with a shining image of Al-Aqsa Mosque on the horizon.

Photo: A banner published by the Owj Arts and Media Organization opposes the U.S. military presence in the Persian Gulf.

