Will Hillary Clinton support Biden?

TEHRAN- Although Hillary Clinton, a U.S. Democrat candidate in the 2016 presidential election, is no longer in the 2010 presidential election but seems to be trying to play a strong role in supporting the Democratic candidates in the upcoming US presidential election.

Hillary Clinton's goal is to restore his position in the Democratic Party. Hillary Clinton is keen to gain his previous position in the Democratic Party after defeating the two presidential elections (2008 and 2016). This is while Hillary Clinton no longer has any hope of conquering the White House and attending the top political and executive equations of the United States.

In the presidential elections of 2020, Hillary Clinton seems to finally announce her support for Joe Biden. As The Hill reported, Former Vice President Joe Biden is the overwhelming favorite of people who formerly supported Hillary Clinton's successful 2016 bid to be the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, a new poll released Thursday found. In a Hill-HarrisX survey of registered voters who identified as Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents who backed Clinton, Biden was named by 41 percent as their pick to be the party's 2020 presidential nominee.

Biden's finished far ahead of second-place finisher South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg who was named by 9 percent of onetime Clinton supporters. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) each received 8 percent while Clinton's closest 2016 challenger, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), was the pick for 6 percent of the respondents. Seventeen percent of those who once backed the former Secretary of State's 2016 presidential bid said they were undecided about who they preferred in the current Democratic race.

Sanders fared much better among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who said they opposed Clinton in 2016, but it appears that the Vermont senator may not be as popular among people who had once supported him. Twenty-seven percent of respondents who said they had previously backed someone other than Clinton said they supported Sanders this time. In the previous Democratic race, Sanders received 43 percent of the primary and caucus ballots that were cast. Among respondents who said that they had backed Sanders in 2016, 39 percent said they were supporting him this time. Biden was the 2020 choice of 21 percent of respondents who had once opposed Clinton. Warren was named by 8 percent of the group. All of the other candidates were named by 3 percent or fewer by the former Clinton opponents. Twenty percent said they had not decided who to support.

The survey was taken online May 17-18 among a statistically representative sample of 448 registered voters who said they were Democrats or independents who favored the Democratic Party. It has a sampling margin of error of 4.6 percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent. Thirty-three percent of all respondents said they supported Biden to become the nominee, 14 percent backed Sanders, 8 percent preferred Warren, 6 percent Buttigieg and Harris, and 5 percent picked O’Rourke.

In other hands, The Hill reported that Nominating former Vice President Joe Biden as the party's candidate to challenge President Trump would represent a rightward turn for Democrats, according to progressive commentator Emma Vigeland, who argued Thursday that Biden's views are "way more conservative" than those of former President Obama.

"The reason Obama picked him as his running mate in 2008 was because he was going to win over the more conservative faction of the Democratic Party and the faction of the Democratic Party that wasn't cool with a black guy being the nominee," Vigeland, a correspondent and producer at the The Young Turks, told Hill.TV's Jamal Simmons on "What America's Thinking."

"The fact that he's trying to paint this as if he's continuing Obama's legacy -- no, he would actually be way further right than Obama. And his track record for the electorate is going to be a problem." Vigeland added.

Biden played a key role in advancing the 1994 crime bill and has been reluctant to address criticisms over his previous opposition to school integration through busing. National polls consistently show that Biden is the front-runner for the Democratic nomination.

Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead an ever-growing pack of Democratic White House hopefuls, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll released Wednesday. The May 17-18 survey found Biden was the preferred pick to become president of 33 percent of registered voters who identified as Democrats or as independents who leaned toward the party. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was the choice of 14 percent of respondents. Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren was named by 8 percent followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) both with 6 percent. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke was backed by 5 percent of respondents.

None of the other candidates received more than 1 percent support. Several aspirants were not named by any participant: Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Mont.), former Colorado Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Washington), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska), Florida mayor Wayne Messam, and author Marianne Williamson.

A large number of respondents, 19 percent, were undecided. While she still trails the leading two candidates, Warren's support has increased across several different polls in recent weeks but it has come at Sanders' expense, Emma Vigeland, a correspondent with the progressive video network The Young Turks, told Hill.TV on Wednesday."Warren is rising and rightly so and she's cutting into that Bernie Sanders chunk which I believe is substantial and not going anywhere," she told "What America's Thinking" host Jamal Simmons.

Biden was more popular among women than among men. Thirty-nine percent of female respondents named the former vice president as their choice while 25 percent of male respondents said the same. Sanders was the top choice for Democratic-leaning voters between the ages of 18 and 34 while Biden led among older age groups.

Nearly half of respondents (47 percent) who were 65 and older said the former veep was their choice. Biden was backed by 42 percent of participants between 50 and 64 and 35 percent of those between 35 and 49. Among respondents who were 34 and younger, Sanders was the top pick of 24 percent. Thirteen percent chose Biden while 11 percent named Warren. The former vice president fared better among respondents whose annual household income was $75,000 or greater than among those earning less than that amount. Biden was preferred by 30 percent of respondents in the lower-income group and by 38 percent of respondents in the higher-income cohort.

Sanders was supported by 18 percent of Democratic-leaning voters with incomes less than $75,000 while only 8 percent of those earning more than this amount supported him. The former vice president was the overwhelming favorite among respondents who classified themselves as "moderate" ideologically with 43 percent backing him. No other candidate received double-digit support from this group.

Biden was also the top pick among respondents who described themselves as politically liberal but by a much closer margin. Of the 221 participants who said they were either "strong" or "lean" liberals, the former veep was named by 28 percent while 17 percent named Sanders and 13 percent chose Warren.

Those findings echo earlier polls which indicate that Democratic voters place a much greater priority on defeating President Trump in 2020 than on ideological agreement. A May 10-11 Hill-HarrisX survey found that 65 percent of Democrats or independents who leaned toward the party said they would pick a candidate they believed had a stronger chance of winning the general election over one who agreed with them on their top policy issue.

A March USA Today-Suffolk University poll had similar findings, as did an April survey commissioned by a Pennsylvania newspaper of registered Democrats living in the state. The latest Hill-HarrisX survey was conducted May 17-18 among a statistically representative online panel of 1,030 registered voters with a 95 percent confidence level and a sampling margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. The 2020 Democratic presidential preference question was asked of a subset of 448 respondents who identified as Democrats or as independents who favored the Democratic Party. The sampling margin of error for the subset is 4.6 percentage points.



