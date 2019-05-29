Musicians sign petition to repeal new law on concert box office

TEHRAN – A large number of Iranian musicians have signed a petition asking the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance to repeal a new law that allows the office to take a 10-percent share of the proceeds of concerts in big cities for transfer into the state treasury.

The petition has been signed by 2,000 musicians, including Keivan Saket, Hossein Alizadeh, Ali-Akbar Shekarchi, Hamid Motabassem and Fereidun Shahbazian.

The law was passed by the Majlis (Iranian Parliament) in February.

The Iran House of Music also expressed its opposition against the recent law in an open letter published on Tuesday.

RM/MMS/YAW