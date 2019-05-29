Tehran dismisses Bolton’s accusation over tanker damages

TEHRAN – The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday strongly dismissed accusations by U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton that Tehran had been involved in recent attacks against four crude vessels in Fujairah port, castigating the “B-team” for their anti-Iran plots.



Bolton claimed during a briefing to journalists in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday that attacks on oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates this month were the work of “naval mines almost certainly from Iran”, without offering evidence.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi rejected the allegations, saying that they are the product of the “destructive plans and policies thought of by the B-team,” according to the Foreign Ministry’s official website.

Addressing Bolton and others whom he called warmongers, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said Iran’s strategic patience, high vigilance and full defense preparedness will prevent materialization of ominous plots for stirring up chaos in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the “B-Team” includes Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (also known as bibi), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) who are resorting to every ploy to drag the United States into a war with Iran.

“Raising such ridiculous allegation in a meeting between two members of the (B-) team who have long-term anti-Iran approaches is not something strange,” Zarif said in a recent tweet.

Addressing Bolton and others whom he called warmongers, Mousavi said Iran’s strategic patience, high vigilance and full defense preparedness will prevent materialization of their ominous plots for stirring up chaos in the region.

The UAE confirmed on May 12, after initial denial, that a number of commercial ships had been targeted by “sabotage” attack near its territorial waters.

The UAE Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that four commercial vessels had been targeted by “sabotage operations” near its territorial waters.

Mousavi, at the time, expressed Tehran’s concern about the negative consequences of the sabotage operations, warning of plots against regional security and stability.

SP/PA