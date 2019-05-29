National Orchestra to go on stage with guest conductor Sohrab Kashef

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Orchestra plans to give its first concert following the resignation of permanent conductor Fereidun Shahbazian under the baton of guest conductor Sohrab Kashef.

The orchestra will perform accompanied by vocalist Hesameddin Seraj at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on June 21, the orchestra announced in a press release on Wednesday.

A repertoire of best Persian songs, including “The Night of Ardent Lovers” and “Sunrise” by Homayun Rahimian, will be performed during the concert.

The repertoire also includes Heshmat Sanjari’s “Dance of the Circle” and Morteza Hannaneh’s “Hezar Dastan”.

The orchestra also is scheduled to repeat the performance at the same hall on July 5.

Earlier on May 19, the Rudaki Foundation announced that Shahbazian resigned as permanent conductor and artistic director in compliance with a law that bans the re-employment of retirees.

Photo: The National Orchestra performs at Shahriar Hall in Tabriz on January 10, 2019. (Mehr/Vahid Abdi)

