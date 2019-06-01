Monthly sponge iron output up 14% year on year

TEHRAN- Production of sponge iron in Iran rose 14 percent during the first month of current Iranian calendar year, Farvardin (March 21-April 20), compared to the same month in the past year, IRNA reported.

As reported, domestic producers produced 2.542 million tons of the product during the first month of this year.

While production of sponge iron witnessed growth in the first month, the export of this mineral fell 10 percent to 44,000 tons.

Iranian mining sector witnessed some prominent growth both in production and export during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019).

According to the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the value of Iran’s minerals and mining industries’ exports stood at $9.226 billion in the past year.

The rising trend of growth in this sector is planned to be continued in the current calendar year, as IMIDRO Managing Director Khodadad Gharibpour has announced that projects worth $3 billion are planned to be inaugurated in Iran’s mining sector in the current year.

The official has previously announced that projects worth $2.17 billion have been put into operation in this sector during the past year.

