Quarterly sponge iron output up 13% year on year

TEHRAN- Production of sponge iron in Iran rose 13 percent during spring, which corresponds to the first quarter of Iranian calendar year, compared to the same period of time in the past year, IRNA reported on Monday.

As reported, domestic producers produced 7.101 million tons of the product during the first quarter of this year.

Also, production of iron concentrate has risen four percent to reach 12.207 million tons during the three-month period of this year from that of the previous year.

Iranian mining sector witnessed some prominent growth both in production and export during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019).

According to the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the value of Iran’s minerals and mining industries’ exports stood at $9.226 billion in the past year.

The rising trend of growth in this sector is planned to be continued in the current calendar year, as IMIDRO Managing Director Khodadad Gharibpour has announced that projects worth $3 billion are planned to be inaugurated in Iran’s mining sector in the current year.

The official has previously announced that projects worth $2.17 billion have been put into operation in this sector during the past year.

MA/MA