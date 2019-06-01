Iranian artists to attend Swiss sculpture symposium

TEHRAN – Iranian artists Keivan Beiranvand and Bijan Ghonchepur have been selected to take part in the 25th International Sculptor’s Symposium, which will be held in Sur En, a village in Switzerland.

“The symposium will be organized on the theme of nature, and as I have done plenty of artworks on this subject,” Beiranvand told the Persian service of Honaronline on Saturday.

Beiranvand will attend the symposium with a one-meter high sculpture entitled “Ax on the Roots”.

“My work is a bronze statue, which features a human body on the bottom that grows a tree on the upper part with scars from an ax on its back,” he stated.

“I intend to show the connection between people and nature; if you cause damage to nature, in fact, you hurt yourself,” he noted.

Over 15 sculptors from various countries, including Germany, Russia, Spain, Mexico, Belgium and Ukraine, will attend the symposium, which will be held from June 15 to 23.

Photo: “Ax on the Roots” by Iranian sculptor Keivan Beiranvand will be showcased at the 25th International Sculptor’s Symposium in Switzerland.

ABU/YAW