Transilvania International Film Festival to review “Sheeple”

TEHRAN – The Transilvania International Film Festival currently underway in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca will screen Iranian director Hooman Seyyedi’s tragicomedy “Sheeple”.

A screening has been set for June 5 in No Limit, a noncompetitive section dedicated to features that are provocative, controversial, experimental, transgressive and innovative in both form and content.

Starring Navid Mohammadzadeh, Farhad Aslani and Farid Sajjadi-Hosseini, the film is about brothers Shakur and Shahin, two lowlifes who run a crystal meth laboratory hidden in Tehran. They do care about the honor of their family. However, when a video of their sister revealing her hair ends up on the Internet, the brothers become the protagonists of some strange incidents.

The movie won awards in six categories, including best film and best director, at the 12th Celebration of Iranian Cinema Critics and Screenwriters on December 18, 2018.

Mohammadzadeh was previously picked as best actor at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia for his role in “Sheeple”.

No Limit also features “Acid” by Russian director Aleksander Gorchilin, “Jonathan Agassi Saved My Life” by German director Tomer Heymann, “This Is Not Berlin” by Mexican director Hari Sama and seven other films from across the world.

The Transilvania film festival will come to an end with a screening of Canadian director Denys Arcand’s “The Fall of the American Empire” on June 9.

Photo: Farhad Aslani (L) and Navid Mohammadzadeh, act in a scene from “Sheeple”.

