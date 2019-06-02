TCCIMA to dispatch trade delegation to Belarus in late-July

TEHRAN- Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) is going to dispatch a trade delegation to Belarus capital city of Minsk on July 23, TCCIMA portal reported.

The four-day visit comes after the ambassador of Belarus in Tehran met with the TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari and called for expansion of economic ties.

As reported, the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has invited the Iranian private companies to visit the country and hold meetings with their Belarussian counterparts.

Headed by Khansari, the Iranian delegation will include representatives of companies active in a variety of areas including oil and gas, petrochemicals foodstuff, metal and metal products, sulfur, pharmaceuticals, cement, agriculture machinery including trucks, tractors and combines, mechanical machinery and their components, electrical and electronic equipment, paper and wood and technical engineering services.

In addition to meeting with the country's trade and economic officials, the members of the trade delegation will have the opportunity to hold business talks with their counterparts and visit exhibitions as well as industrial zones.

