Tehran to host 2nd Teer Art fair

TEHRAN – The 2nd edition of the Teer Art, an art fair co-founded by the Dastan Basement Gallery and Asar Gallery, will be held at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex from June 25 to 28.

Eighteen galleries from Tehran and other Iranian cities, including Isfahan and Shiraz, will attend the art fair.

“These galleries have been chosen by our selection committee composed of Negar Azimi, the senior editor of the New York-based art magazine Bidoun, Art Dubai director Myrna Ayad and Italian gallery director Daniele Balice,” Teer Art director Maryam Majd told the Persian service of ISNA on Sunday.

The director of Tehran’s Tarrahan Azad Gallery, Rozita Sharafjahan, and graphic designer Behzad Hatam are other members of the selection committee.

The art fair aims to encourage more dialogue among gallery owners, art experts and artists, and to develop a good relationship between art and everyday life.

Several panel discussions on various topics will also be organized on the sidelines of the fair.

Photo: A poster for the 2nd edition of the Teer Art fair.

ABU/MMS/YAW