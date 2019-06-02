Translator Morteza Kalantarian dies after falling from his building

TEHRAN – Morteza Kalantarian, the Persian translator of Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s “The Social Contract” and Italo Svevo’s “Zeno’s Conscience”, died on Sunday after falling from a building in Tehran where he lived. He was 87.

A number of Persian news media suspected that he committed suicide, but his son, Maziar, denied the reports in his interview with Tasnim News Agency.

A close relative also told the Persian service of IRNA that Kalantarian was not suffering from any special disease, however, he was too weak to sit and do his work.

Kalantarian was born in the northern Iranian city of Tonekabon. He was a graduate of law from a Paris university. When he returned back home, he began to work as a judge, however, after retirement, he continued the translation of literary works.

He was the translator of Heinrich Böll’s “Group Portrait with Lady”, Antonis Samarakis’s “The Flaw”, Muriel Barbery’s “The Elegance of the Hedgehog”, Sorj Chalandon’s “Return to Killybegs” and dozens of books from world-renowned writers.

Photo: Morteza Kalantarian in an undated photo.

