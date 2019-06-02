Celebrity invited to oversee election process

TEHRAN – The Guardian Council has invited an Iranian celebrity to oversee the election process during the upcoming elections as a means to help transparency.

Abbasali Kadkhodaei, the spokesman of the council, tweeted on Sunday that following Pegah Ahangarani’s questions regarding the presidential elections of 2009, he had invited her to attend the upcoming election process at the council.

“Ms. Ahangarani had questions regarding the 88 (2009) election, which I tried to answer. In the end I invited her to oversee the upcoming election process at the Guardian Council as one of the public supervisors so that she would be familiarized with how our supervisors work firsthand,” Kadkhodaei wrote.

He did not elaborate on the kinds of questions that Ahangarani had asked.

