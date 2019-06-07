Two foreign plays enrich Tehran theaters’ schedules after Ramadan

TEHRAN – Two plays by foreign writers will go on stage in Tehran as theaters in the city have announced their new schedules after the end of the holy month Ramadan.

Afsaneh Kamali will stage English playwright Simon Stephens’ “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” at Neauphle-le-Chateau Hall on Sunday.

The play is based on the bestseller novel of the same name by Mark Haddon, which tells the story of a 15-year-old amateur detective and mathematical genius, Christopher, who is suffering from autism.

Christopher is looking into the mystery surrounding the death of a neighbor’s dog, Wellington, while he is facing resistance from many neighbors, mostly from his father.

Roya Davati, Farzam Ranjbar, Saba Sorur and Ali Najafi are the main members of the cast for the play, which will be on stage until July 7.

Another play is Czech-born British writer Tom Stoppard’s “The Real Inspector Hound”, which will be directed by Shahab Bahrami at Mehregan Hall on Sunday.

The play follows the story of two theater critics, Moon and Birdboot, as they attend a play in London to write reviews.

Saeid Azimi, Shahab Bahrami, Hamed Badiei and Elham Qasemian are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage for 10 nights.

Photo: A poster for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”, which will be directed by Afsaneh Kamali at Tehran’s Neauphle-le-Chateau Hall.

