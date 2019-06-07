Education minister resigns to run for parliament

TEHRAN – Education Minister Mohammad Bat'haei has resigned from his post in order to run for parliament in the 2020 elections, Tasnim reported.

Bat'haei’s resignation was accepted by President Hassan Rouhani, the administration announced on Thursday.

It also said an acting education minister would be named by the president on Saturday.

Iran will hold parliamentary elections in February 2020.

The parliament had given a vote of confidence to Bat'haei as education minister in August 2017.

Bat'haei was in the initial list of the nominees for cabinet posts that Rouhani had proposed to the parliament days after being sworn in as the president for a second term.

