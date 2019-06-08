“Graveless” receives nominations in Shanghai film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mostafa Sayyari’s movie “The Graveless” has been nominated for best film while Hamed Hosseini received a nomination for best cinematographer for his cooperation in the film at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film is competing in the Asian New Talent Award section of the festival, which will be held in the Chinese city from June 15 to 24.

“The Graveless” follows four siblings’ journey to the south of Iran with their newly-deceased father’s body to bury him in a village they have never heard of, to fulfil the last will of their father.

A lineup of eight Iranian films will also go on screen in various sections of the festival.

“Castle of Dreams” by Reza Mirkarimi will compete in the main section of the festival, while “Dissect” by Siavash Shahabi will be screened in the short film section of the event.

“The Dark Room” by Ruhollah Hejazi, “Sheeple” by Hooman Seyyedi and “My Second Year in College” by Rasul Sadrameli will go on screen at the Global Village section.

“Three Faces” by Jafar Panahi, “In the Fish” by Behzad Vaziri and “Cold Sweat” by Soheil Beiraghi are also among the films.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Mostafa Sayyari’s movie “The Graveless”.

ABU/YAW