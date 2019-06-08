Monthly loading, unloading rises 5% at Imam Khomeini Port yr/yr

TEHRAN- Loading and unloading of commodities at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Port, in southwestern Khuzestan Province, rose five percent during the second month of the current Iranian calendar year (April 21-May 21) compared to the same month of the past year, Tasnim news agency reported.

As reported, some 3.944 million tons of goods were loaded or unloaded at this port in the mentioned month, while the figure was 3.75 million tons in the same month of the previous year.

Of the mentioned amount of goods loaded or unloaded at Imam Khomeini Port in the second month of this year, 1.77 million tons were basic commodities, 187,776 tons were metal products, 456,483 tons were constructional materials, 232,000 tons were machinery, 458,98 tons were fertilizers and chemical materials, 46,869 tons were garments, leather products, paper and wood products and 937,643 tons were oil products.

