Painting by Hossein Zenderudi sells for 150,000 EUR in Sotheby’s in Paris

TEHRAN – “Voute Azurée”, a painting by Iranian artist Hossein Zenderudi was sold for 150,000 EUR at Sotheby’s Art Contemporain in Paris on June 5, the organizers have announced.

The highest-priced item sold at the auction was “La Chaise”, a painting by French painter Jean Dubuffet (1901–1985), which sold for 3,468,100 EUR.

After the exceptional success of recent contemporary art sales setting many new world records, Sotheby’s France contemporary art sale was undeniably a highlight of the season.

Throughout the sale, rare examples by the masters of the post-war and contemporary eras including a group of iconic Zao Wou-Ki paintings, unique Dubuffet compositions, an impressive 1950s Calder Mobile, a Hartung masterpiece and a sumptuous Soulages oil on canvas were offered for sale.

Photo: “Voute Azurée”, a painting by Iranian artist Hossein Zenderudi.

RM/YAW