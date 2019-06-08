Azadi Tower to host crafts exhibit

TEHRAN – A sales exhibition of handicrafts will open today at Tehran’s Azadi Tower (Borj-e Azadi), featuring works by several crafts students and their trainers, Mehr reported.

The exhibit will be running through June 11 in the inverted-Y-shaped tower, which is one of visual icons of the metropolis.

Iran’s handicrafts exports reached $190 million in the first nine months of the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20), showing 11 percent growth year on year. Dozens of Iranian handicrafts have gained the UNESCO Seal of Excellence during the past couple of years.

