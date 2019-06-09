Leader’s commendation for “Don’t Feel Sad” published

TEHRAN -- The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has written a commendation for “Don’t Feel Sad”, a book containing the memoirs of Iranian soldier Ruhollah Qorbani who was martyred in Syria in 2015.

“The greetings and the heaven of God are upon the dear martyr Ruhollah Qorbani. The wife of the martyr must be appreciated for her sending (us) the book and Ms. (Zeinab) Molai for compiling this book,” the Leader wrote.

The book published by the Revayat Fath Publications last year contains parts of the biography and memories of the martyr as well as the interviews by the writer with the martyr’s wife, Zeinab Abd Forutan, and the martyr’s relatives.

The writer and the martyr’s wife met the Leader on June 1, when the Leader praised the author and honored the martyr’s wife.

Qorbani was killed in the Syrian city of Aleppo on November 4, 2015.

Photo: Combination photo shows a copy of “Don’t Feel Sad” and the Leader’s recommendation for the book.

RM/YAW