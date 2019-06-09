CHHTO showcasing Baluchi needlework

TEHRAN – A collection of needlework embroideries, handcrafted by Baluchi artisans, has been put on show at the headquarters of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization in Tehran.

Handcrafted by females who are native of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan, the collection contains sets of personal ornamentation, women’s wear, household furniture amongst others, CHTN reported.

Needlework (Souzan-douzi in Persian) is a very common occupation among people of the southeastern province. It is the art of drawing images on plain fabrics by sewing delicate stitches using needle and colorful yarns.

They are mainly used to embellish women’s clothes, however, such works are applied to decorate bracelets, necklace, bags and scarfs.

The Baluch are the majority ethnic inhabitants of the region of Baluchestan.

AFM/MQ/MG