“Haiku for Creative Kids” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – American poet and writer Patricia Donegan’s book “Haiku: Asian Arts and Crafts for Creative Kids” has recently been published in Persian by Ettefaq Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Einollah Pashai, the 2003 children’s book tries to teach the readers aged 7 to 12 how to create haiku, elegant and simple Japanese poems.

The activities in the book show the children the seven keys to create their own haiku, think up memorable words and images and write the three short lines that make up a great haiku.

With clear expressions and many examples, the book tries to make it fun for children while they explore this fascinating aspect of Japanese culture.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “Haiku: Asian Arts and Crafts for Creative Kids” by Patricia Donegan.

ABU/YAW