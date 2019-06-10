Official lauds launch of Tehran-Muscat direct flights

TEHRAN – Chairman of Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce has hailed the inauguration of a direct flight between Tehran and Muscat, saying it will pave the way for expansion of economic ties between the two countries.

The inaugural flight between Tehran and Muscat was operated on Sunday evening by the Omani airline Salamair, Mohsen Zarrabi said, Tasnim reported on Monday.

“This flight route is cost effective for tourists and economic activists in both countries,” he said, adding that trips between Tehran and Muscat would be cheaper than the past.

He further said the Omani airline would operate three flights a week, adding that the launch of this flight can enhance the economic interactions between Iran and Oman.

