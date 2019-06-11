Iran-Slovakia business forum slated for late-June

TEHRAN – An Iran-Slovakia business forum is scheduled to be held at Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA)’s building in Tehran on June 25, ICCIMA portal reported.

In this regard, a trade delegation comprised of renowned Slovakian businessmen and entrepreneurs active in various areas including gas, oil and petrochemicals, agriculture, fertilizers, engineering, mining, glass products, healthcare services, aviation, e-commerce, railway, industrial machinery, transportation and logistics, will be visiting Tehran during June 23-26 to meet with their Iranian counterparts and discuss mutual cooperation.

Comprised of the representatives of 30 Slovakian companies, the delegation is scheduled to also attend the fourth meeting of Iran-Slovakia’s Joint Economic Committee in Tehran.

EF/MA