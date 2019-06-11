Leader’s Persian translation of “In the Shade of the Quran” published 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Egyptian writer Sayyid Qutb’s book “In the Shade of the Quran” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has recently been published in Tehran, the Islamic Revolution Publications announced on Tuesday.

The book mostly focuses on the verbal and spiritual beauty of the Holy Quran, as well as the proportion of the verses and concepts.

The Leader began the translation when he was only 30 and completed the first volume, which includes the beginning of the Quran up to verse 182 in the second chapter, Surah Baqarah.

However, the Leader found out that author and translator Ahmad Araam (1904-1998) had been working on the book and he stopped his translation.

Photo: Front cover of Egyptian writer Sayyid Qutb’s book “In the Shade of the Quran”.

RM/MMS/YAW