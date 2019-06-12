Subatan highlands, a heaven for hikers, nature lovers and off-road adventurers

TEHRAN – Subatan highlands, popularly known as a “heaven” in northwestern Iran, is also a heaven for trekking, hiking and adventurous backpacking trips. It’s also an amazing off-road destination.

The countryside may be a top choice for ones seeking to beat the heat escaping the hustle and bustle of city life. It rewards its visitors with stunning landscapes and fascinating vistas and also the hospitality and culture of locals.

The trek usually starts from Neor Lake passing through the green Talesh mountains in a west-to-east direction. Meeting or even conversing with indigenous nomads in the tents and huts may be a highlight of your journey!

Situated between Ardabil and Khalkhal, the Neor Lake is a must-see for nature enthusiasts. First half of the year is a preferred time to visit Subatan.

Trekkers should bear in mind that trekking shoes and hiking equipment are needed since the walking time is quite long. Remember to bring your wind coat and an extra layer in a light backpack!



AFM/MQ/MG