French Eluard Quartet to perform in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Eluard Quartet from France will give a concert at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center on Sunday.

Entitled “From Paris to Persepolis”, the concert has been organized in collaboration with the Shahr-e Aftab Art and Cultural Institute in Shiraz.

The ensemble is scheduled to perform a repertoire of pieces by French composer Claude Debussy, Armenian musician Komitas and Iranian composer Nima Atrkar-Roshan.

The quartet features Cesar Guigue and Corinne Cartigny on violin, Elnaz Afsharian on viola and Manuel Cartigny on cello.

The group will then give a performance in the Iranian city of Shiraz on June 19.

Photo: A poster for Eluard Quartet’s Tehran concert “From Paris to Persepolis”.

ABU/MMS/YAW