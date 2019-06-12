Abe’s Tehran visit marks a milestone in bilateral ties: ambassador

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahed believes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Tehran will be a milestone in Tehran-Tokyo relations.

Writing an article in the Iran newspaper published on Wednesday, just hours before Abe’s arrival in Tehran, Movahed said, “The historic visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe can be a turning point in the development of bilateral relations between Iran and Japan as well as an increase in a sincere and valuable cooperation between these two countries.”

The article headlined “From Fuji to Damavand”, the ambassador said, “While Iran and Japan are located in the extreme west and east of Asia, they enjoy long, historic relations.”

Fuji and Damavand are the highest mountains in Japan and Iran respectively.

The Iranian envoy further said Japan, as the world’s third largest economy, holds a special position in Iran’s foreign policy.

He said the Islamic Republic is seeking to strengthen its cooperation with the East, adding that there are no obstacles from Iran’s part to developing ties with Japan.

Iran and Japan share similar views about stability and security in the Middle East and East Asia, rule of law, human rights, non-interference in other countries and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and nuclear weapons, he remarked.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rahmani Movahed referred to Japan’s support for the constructive and peaceful nuclear deal Iran signed with world powers in 2015, and close consultations in international and regional issues as the most important factors in the two countries’ current relations

“I firmly believe that the Iranian and Japanese nations, as well as the international community, will soon witness the achievements of this important and historic visit,” he concluded.

