15 mt/y of petchem output from PEIISEZ on agenda

TEHRAN – Iran plans to establish a new petrochemical complex in Hormozgan Province adjacent to Persian Gulf waters, which will increase the country’s petrochemical output by 15 million tons per year, Shana reported.

Comprising of 14 petrochemical projects in Phase I, the new petrochemical complex will be constructed in the Parsian Energy Intensive Industrial Special Economic Zone (PEISEZ).

According to Behzad Mohammadi, the managing director of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), the new petrochemical hub, PEISEZ, is planned to be established by the oil ministry in collaboration with the ministry of industry, mine and trade.

Earlier this week, NPC signed a memorandum of understanding with the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) for accelerating the construction operations at the PEISEZ complex.

A wide variety of industries such as power plants, aluminum complexes and petro refineries are also going to be integrated into this new hub.

Accessing diverse liquid and gas feedstock is one of the main attractions of Iran’s petrochemical industry for investors, and it is safe to say that the industry is Iran’s most lucrative industry.

PEISEZ with an area of 9,800 hectares is located 15 km west of Parsian City in Hormozgan Province. The site is also located 20 km from the Persian Gulf International Airport and 43 km from Pars Port.

This region is one of the major development poles in the country, which allows for the establishment of various energy-intensive industries due to its economic, environmental and geographic position.

EF/MA