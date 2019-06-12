Iran-Cuba friendship group slams U.S. sanctions on Havana

TEHRAN – The Iran-Cuba parliamentary friendship group in a statement on Wednesday denounced U.S. economic sanctions on Cuba, expressing support for the Cuban people in the face of Washington’s hegemonic policies.

According to the statement, Iran respects the efforts made by the Cuban government to protect its people against the effects of the inhumane sanctions imposed by the United States.

It also called on the parliaments of all the countries to use all their capabilities to counter U.S. unilateral and destabilizing policies.

The people and the government of Cuba will resist the pressures and will leave them behind with honor, the statement added.

MH/PA